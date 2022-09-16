Notification Settings

'Two poor teams, but we'll take the three points!' Aston Villa fans on Southampton win - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Aston Villa fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-0 win over Southampton.

Style points count for nothing when you have made a start to the season as underwhelming as Villa’s.

All that mattered against Southampton was getting a result and that they did, just about, courtesy of Jacob Ramsey’s first goal of the season. Gerrard's roar at the final whistle said it all.

Ramsey hammered home from close range just before the break and it was enough to see-off a Saints team who failed to force Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez into a serious save during the 90 minutes.

A first clean sheet of the season was undoubtedly the biggest positive for the Villa boss. In attack, his team struggled only slightly less than their visitors, the recalled Philippe Coutinho again failing to properly fire.

