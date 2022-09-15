Notification Settings

Simon Jordan: Steve Bruce in danger of West Brom sack

FootballPublished:

Simon Jordan believes Steve Bruce is in sever danger of losing his job if results do not improve for the West Brom boss.

Simon Jordan says Steve Bruce is in trouble
The former Crystal Palace owner said last night's 3-2 defeat to Birmingham City was simply not good enough.

"You don't get beat by Birmingham, he know's that's the game you don't get beat in," said Jordan.

"You've got a win record of around 33%, that is not why West Bromwich Albion employed you.

"They employed a manger to get them out of the division, not to keep them in the division."

Albion currently sit 20th in the Championship despite being one of the bookies pre-season favourites for automatic promotion.

"If he doesn't do better, he's going to get what he deserves because this isn't good enough.

"I can't make excuses for Steve (Bruce) and I don't find the necessity to do so - I like him, but this isn't good enough.

"He'll be told this by the people he works for, West Brom should be doing a damn sight better."

