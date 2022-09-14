Ashley Young calls on Aston Villa to build on Man City showing

Aston Villa's Ashley Young (left) and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Young starred for Villa as a substitute in a battling 1-1 draw against Manchester City in their last outing. And now he wants to build on that showing against the Saints in the live TV game.

“After the result against Manchester City, I think it was a big confidence boost,” said Young. “Me and my ambitious self, to be honest I think we could have won the game but it’s one of those things, you’ve got to take confidence out of a game like that.

“I think the way we performed, the way we played, was good to see.

“The fans could understand we put everything out there and that’s how it’s got to be in every game.”

He added: “We’re going into an international break and we want to put on a good performance like we showed against City and go again and hopefully get three points at home.