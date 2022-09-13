Aston Villa to restart Premier League fixtures

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday August 28, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The claret and blues host Southampton at Villa Park on Friday night, with the Premier League yesterday confirming the game will go ahead as planned with its 8pm kick-off.

Nottingham Forest are also back in action as they host Fulham at the same time.

Wolves’ home game with Manchester City on Saturday (12.30pm) is also on – but the Premier League have said Brighton v Crystal Palace, Man United v Leeds and Chelsea v Liverpool will not go ahead this weekend with police resources stretched in the wake of the Queen’s death last week.

The English Football League announced a return to action, with games resuming this evening with black armbands and a minute’s silence at all games.

However, Arsenal’s Europa League match against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday has been postponed.