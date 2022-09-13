Aston Villa to restart Premier League fixtures

The claret and blues host Southampton at Villa Park on Friday night, with the Premier League yesterday confirming the game will go ahead as planned with its 8pm kick-off.
Nottingham Forest are also back in action as they host Fulham at the same time.
Wolves’ home game with Manchester City on Saturday (12.30pm) is also on – but the Premier League have said Brighton v Crystal Palace, Man United v Leeds and Chelsea v Liverpool will not go ahead this weekend with police resources stretched in the wake of the Queen’s death last week.
The English Football League announced a return to action, with games resuming this evening with black armbands and a minute’s silence at all games.
However, Arsenal’s Europa League match against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday has been postponed.
But it is understood Chelsea’s home Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg tomorrow will go ahead as planned.