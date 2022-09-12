West Brom sign former Celtic man Tom Rogic on one year deal

Celtic's Tom Rogic (right) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game with Stuart Armstrong during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Fir Park, Motherwell. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 3, 2016. See PA story SOCCER Motherwell. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire. EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Rogic, 29, left the Scottish club in the summer after more than 250 appearances and 16 trophies - and has been without a club since.

The midfielder, who has 53 Australia caps and represented his country at the 2018 World Cup, was reportedly holding talks with Albion late last week.

And now it has been confirmed he has penned a one year deal with the option in the club's favour for a second.

Bruce said: “Tom is a quality player who has played nearly 300 games for Celtic, including a significant number of games just last season.

“He has proven to be a quality player, a serial winner, and a top professional. He can play in several positions across midfield and I’m confident he will prove to be a great acquisition for the club. I’m delighted to have him with us.”

The midfielder, who began his career in Australia, is looking forward to a new challenge at Albion and could make his debut on Wednesday evening against Birmingham providing he is granted international clearance.

He said: " “I heard about the club’s interest in me about a week ago, I spoke with the manager, who seems like a really good guy, and I spoke with my agent and here we are.

“I was looking for a change of scenery and a fresh challenge. I didn’t just want to rush into anything. I think it was important for me to take my time and make sure my next club was the right club. I had some time to reflect and I now feel refreshed and re-energised and excited about the future. I’m really looking forward to getting started at Albion.