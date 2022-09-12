West Brom put in extra work

WALSALL, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Steve Bruce Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion and David Button of West Bromwich Albionat West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on June 24, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion were called into training at the club's training base in Walsall and underwent a session in place of the trip to Coventry City's CBS Arena.

That fixture, and all Premier League and EFL matches due to take place over the weekend, were called off late last week due to a mark of respect following the Queen's death last Thursday. Bruce's press conference, scheduled for last Friday, was also cancelled.

A trip to face the Sky Blues will be re-arranged for later in the campaign.

Albion's senior squad trained on Saturday before being given yesterday off, which would have been a typical post-match, recovery day.

And players and staff return to training this morning as work switches its focus to Wednesday's scheduled home clash against Blues at The Hawthorns.

No ruling has yet been given as to whether midweek fixtures will go ahead. As things stand the fixture against one of Bruce's former clubs will go ahead.

If the fixture goes ahead as scheduled it will be 12 days since the Baggies' last outing, in which debutant Brandon Thomas-Asante struck as the last-gasp hero versus Burnley.

Midfielder Jayson Molumby, meanwhile, admits he is constantly looking at himself as to how he can help both he and Albion develop with a lack of victories so far this term.

Republic of Ireland international Molumby, 23, made his loan move from Brighton to The Hawthorns permanent during the summer.

"I'm obviously disappointed when we don't win and look at myself to see how I can affect the game more and try to improve," Molumby said.

"Always as footballers, if the team wins you're buzzing, but if you don't get wins you look at yourself.

"I take a lot of responsibility with that because it hurts when we don't win.

"I suppose it is positive (we've only lost once).