Scouring the market: The free agent strikers available to West Brom

Swansea City's Wilfred Bony tussles with Petrolul Ploiesti's Geraldo Alves during the UEFA Europa League Qualifying Play-Off, First Leg at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday August 22, 2013. See PA story SOCCER Swansea. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Daryl Dike suffered another injury and Ken Zohore is all but surplus to requirements at The Hawthorns.

Callum Robinson was sold on deadline day after Brandon Thomas-Asante came through the door - but no one else arrived leaving the youngster and Karlan Grant as Albion's two fit striker options.

Reyes Cleary has limited first team experience leaving Steve Bruce with limited options.

But after a disappointing deadline day the Baggies are now going into the free agent market and it is understood they are looking at a striker.

Here is a look at a few of the options out there:

Nicolai Jørgensen

The 31-year-old Danish international has endured a tough two years in Turkey - before a short nine game spell back with Copenhagen this season.

However, prior to that Jorgensen had one of the best strike rates around Europe.

He netted 51 times in 137 games for Copenhagen - which led to a move to Holland and Feyenoord. His first season garnered 26 goals - and in total he bagged 56 goals in 144 games.

He boasts 41 Danish caps - and as far as free agent strikers go there aren't many with a better ratio out there.

Simone Zaza

Zaza boasts experience and goals in Italian football - albeit not at great strike rate levels.

Having just left Torino after 20 goals in 102 games - the striker is without a club having not played outside Seria A for a number of years.

He netted 13 in 33 for Valencia on a spell in Spain and had a brief loan stint with West Ham so has played in England before.

Worth a punt? Maybe

Emmanuel Rivière

His spell in England, was, well, not the best.

He signed for Newcastle in 2016 for £6 million - but netted just three times in 31 games.

Since then he has scored in Serie B - and although not having the most sparkling record he is one of the better names on the free agent list.

Wilfried Bony

Has scored goals in English football - and netted 34 times in 70 games in his spell at Swansea - that earned him a multi million pound move to Manchester City.

Stoke and Swansea for a second time followed where he showed glimpses without hitting the heights of his initial spell in England.