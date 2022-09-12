Football set to get restarted

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce

Matches across the country, including grassroots, were postponed out of respect for the Queen.

But tonight, games in National League North and South will resume, as will the FA Trophy and other leagues – including AFC Wulfrunians’ trip to Whitchurch Alport in the Midland League Premier Division.

And tomorrow Kidderminster Harriers will be back in action when they take on AFC Fylde at Aggborough.

The EFL is expected to recommence tomorrow night too, with Walsall back in action when they host Colchester United at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

However, in some cases, games could be postponed if there is a lack of policing resources due to ongoing events across the country to mark the death of the Queen.

Fixtures will be looked at on a game-by-game basis, with the Championship fixture between Albion and Blues at The Hawthorns on Wednesday night among those hoping to get the go-ahead.

Football and horse racing were the only two sports with widespread postponements over the weekend – but the racing did return yesterday at Doncaster for the St Leger.

The BMW International golf at Wentworth resumed on Saturday, as did the Test match between England and South Africa at The Oval.