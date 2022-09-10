West Brom close in on ex-Celtic man Tom Rogic

Celtic's Tom Rogic battles for the ball with Barcelona's Jordi Alba (left) and Javier Mascherano (right)

After the debacle of transfer deadline day, when Albion missed out on two players due to issues late in the day, Steve Bruce has been forced to enter the free agent market.

And one of the hottest properties on that list is the Australia international Rogic – whose contract at Parkhead expired this summer after more than 250 appearances for the club.

Rogic, 29, has been capped 53 times for his country, won six Scottish Premier League titles during his time at Celtic as well as 10 League Cups and 10 Scottish Cups.

Now he looks to be making the move to English football, with Bruce keen to bolster his midfield.

Prime target

Albion added striker Brandon Thomas-Asante to their squad the day before deadline day – with the prime target becoming a midfielder.

First it was Fulham’s Josh Onomah who emerged as Albion’s target – before they also moved for Brighton’s Steven Alzate.

However, the moves broke down late on transfer deadline day leaving Bruce ‘frustrated and angered’ at what had occurred.

Bruce said the club needed to ‘learn lessons’ from what had taken place and confirmed an investigation was due to take place.

Albion did bring in Crystal Palace defender Martin Kelly on a free transfer – and it is understood they will also go into the market for a striker who is unattached.

Earlier this week it was also revealed that former Burnley and Stoke left-back Erik Pieters has been training with them.