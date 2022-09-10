Okay Yokuslu: West Brom moving in right direction

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion and Jay Rodriguez of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Burnley at The Hawthorns on September 3, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

So far Steve Bruce’s side have won just one of their opening eight games – but have drawn six.

They’ve dominated almost every game they have played so far – creating numerous chances but they haven’t been able to put the ball in the net regularly, something Yokuslu admitted needs to change.

But the Turk, who returned to the club this summer, insists they will come good.

He said: “My opinion is that the season is so long and there’s still so much of it to go.

“You only have to look at the examples of last year. Some of the teams started really well and some of the teams started really badly. Just because a team has a good or a bad start, it doesn’t determine anything.

“We are heading in the right direction. The most important thing is to have confidence and belief in ourselves.

“We want to try and have a lot of possession and create lots of chances.

“We haven’t got the results yet, but for me, we have a good team and a good squad and we know we can get results.

“Some of our performances have been really good and I think the fans would agree with that. We just need that one click to start winning games and I hope it will come very soon.

“We have three games from now until the international break. Coventry City, Birmingham City and Norwich City.

“If we can pass through this period clearly with nine points, that would be fantastic.

“We need to get through these three games with as many points as possible and then make sure we rest and recover over the break. It’s an important period for us.

“We have a lot of confidence in our ability to win games. Hopefully we can get victories in our next few matches.”

Yokuslu played a handful of games for Albion as they were relegated from the top flight in 2020/2021 – before returning to the club this summer from Celta Vigo.

The main difference between the Premier League stint and now, according to the international, is physical demands of the schedule.

He added: “We need to handle the pressure and the physical side of playing so many games in such a short amount of time.

“In the past when I was here in the Premier League, the focus was on training really well throughout the week and then playing matches at a weekend. Now, this season, I think for everyone the most important thing is to rest and recover really well in between the matches.

“Both leagues are two of the best leagues in the world in my opinion.

“The Championship is really fun for supporters and from the first moment I arrived this season I have enjoyed playing in it.