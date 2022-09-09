Maddie in the goals for Shrewsbury Town on opening day of the season

Maddie Jones celebrates her hat-trick for Shrewsbury Town Foundation (Picture: Shrewsbury Town Foundation)

Town, who were promoted to the West Midlands Regional Women's League Premier Division last season, opened their new campaign with a 3-3 draw at Kidderminster Harriers.

But it was almost so much better as Town led 3-1 with five minutes to play until a late Harriers fightback, leaving the hat-trick hero slightly deflated.

Jones said: "It's a bit disappointing coming away from a two-goal lead to then them equalising.

"I think at times in the game we had the opportunity to see it out and I don't think we took those opportunities in the second half.

"I think we rushed it at times when we should have held the ball.

"It's a shame and I think a lot of the girls are quite deflated with the draw.

"But I don't think we can be too disappointed with a draw.

"We're the underdogs, we're not expected to win every game, but it's a bit different from last season when we were unbeaten.

"We need to go into next week with our heads still high and not take this as a kick back."

Town will look to secure their first win of the campaign at home when they take on Bedworth United on Sunday (2pm).

AFC Telford United began their Division One North campaign with a 2-2 draw at Walsall.

The Bucks led 2-1 thanks to goals from Courtnie Cassidy and Jessica Sayers, but the Saddlers levelled midway through the second half.

Telford have a week off before hosting Port Vale on September 18 – the date when Shifnal Town will finally kick off their campaign in the same division when they visit Tamworth.

Wem Town are already four games into the National League Division One Midlands season, crashing 4-0 at Sporting Khalsa on Sunday.

Wem have now lost three games in a row since winning 4-1 at Northampton Town on the opening day of the season.

They host Barnsley in the FA Women's National League Cup this weekend.

The New Saints opened their Adran Welsh Premier League campaign with a 3-1 defeat at home to Barry Town United, the visitors netting twice in stoppage time to snatch the points

Lucie Platt opened the scoring, but also had a second-half penalty saved.