Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings wary of wounded Foxes

Villa head across the Midlands aiming to back-up last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City against a Foxes team who sit bottom of the Premier League table, having lost their last five matches.
But Mings said: “Leicester are going through a tough period as well but it certainly won’t be a formality to just turn up there and win. It never is in the Premier League.
“We have to continue the momentum we are trying to build and not pay too much attention to the noise going on externally around them.
“They still have very good players and a very good manager. It will be a good challenge, a chance to continue momentum but also be wary and respectful of the players they have.”