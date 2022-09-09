Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings wary of wounded Foxes

Manchester City's Erling Haaland (left) and Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Villa head across the Midlands aiming to back-up last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City against a Foxes team who sit bottom of the Premier League table, having lost their last five matches.

But Mings said: “Leicester are going through a tough period as well but it certainly won’t be a formality to just turn up there and win. It never is in the Premier League.

“We have to continue the momentum we are trying to build and not pay too much attention to the noise going on externally around them.