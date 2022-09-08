Notification Settings

Tim Sherwood: Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa honesty could be his downfall

By Nathan Judah

Former Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood believes Steven Gerrard's honesty could ultimately prove to be his downfall.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
Villa currently sit 17th in the Premier League having recorded just one win this season.

And Sherwood feels Gerrard needs to 'play the game' with the media rather than invite pressure on himself.

"When Stevie (Gerrard) came into the club I was really taken by him. He's authentic, always speaks the truth and I'm surprised at the start they've made," said Sherwood.

"He's honest in front of camera, almost too honest a times, it doesn't pay to be too honest (with the media).

"But that's the direction he wants to go, I did the same, always wore my heart on my sleeve. But it takes it toll in the end and you end up losing your job.

"He's trying to take the pressure off the players, but you do that, the pressure will come to you."

Sherwood believes injuries haven't helped Gerrard and was surprised to see a captaincy change this summer.

"I think the squad has inbalances and the injury to Diego Carlos has not helped, he's a huge loss.

"Big decisions were made this season and taking Tyrone Mings off the captaincy for John McGinn - it was a strange one from the outside.

"But you never know what was happening internally within the club."

Villa travel to bottom of the table Leicester on Saturday.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

