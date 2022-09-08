Ally Robertson: Give it time - West Brom are a different side this season

John Swift of West Bromwich Albion and Charlie Taylor of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Burnley at The Hawthorns on September 3, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Friday September 2, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.. New boy John Swift’s cross for Brandon Thomas-Asante’s equaliser against Burnley was perfect. Steve Bruce will be pleased with the commitment so far West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Friday September 2, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

It’s great to see opportunities are being made and creativity in the side.

My biggest thing last year was we’d go wide right, come back and across defence or midfield, wide left, do the same, we never ever put the ball in the box.

And when we did there was never enough people in the box to go for it.

You can see that has changed over the summer and will continue to develop.

As long as we show the commitment, and that’s what we have shown, then the fans be happy.

The supporters can see the commitment is there. When we show that commitment it will make things happen. Fans must be thinking ‘we could have had three or four more points’ – but at least they can see the commitment from the players.

As a fan you pay good money to go and watch a game. The last thing you ever want to see is players who have not fully tried.

Now they have seen that and it is great.

So far we’ve been up and down. There’s been three or four games where everybody’s looked and gone ‘absolutely brilliant’.

But there’s been three or four games where we’ve not done as well as we could have done.

At the start of the season it’s a team getting to know each other. Stevie’s changed a few little things, so it’s getting to know how everybody plays.

Once you do that things will go forward, that’s what I see happening.

I always think to Gilesy, because when Gilesy came our first 10 games were probably the worst 10 games Albion have had at the start in the second division.

And then all of a sudden he just kept saying ‘this is how we’ve got to play’, we were playing as a team and all of a sudden we won a game, went on a run and it was incredible.

To me that’s what we’ve got to do now.

We’ve got two hard games coming up, Coventry and Birmingham, it would be great to win those two games.

They are local games as well. If we won those two games the fans would be sky high.

In football that happens, you win a couple of games and the whole picture changes completely, even if you’ve won and not played well.

That’s why I think the most important thing, as a former defender, is that we stop conceding and giving teams a head start.

The transfer deadline came and went last week. I know people were disappointed but the club and gaffer can only get in what they can afford to do.

It looks like at the minute we’re not able to spend or having money put in to buy players.

If we are then it’s loans, or whatever, but that doesn’t matter. As long as they are coming in and doing the job, that’s what we want.

I just wish we can have two or three wins on the trot. It’d be great for the supporters but extra so for the players and their confidence.

That is what we need. A little bit of luck on our side, rather than against us. Quite a bit has gone against us.