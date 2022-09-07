Steve Bruce hopes to have changed Brandon Thomas-Asante's life

Last week’s recruit from Salford City came up trumps on his Baggies and Championship debut, where he emerged from the bench to snatch a vital point against promotion rivals Burnley.
Thomas-Asante, 23, was a surprise recruit given the opportunity to step up two divisions by Bruce and the manager hopes the results will be ‘life-changing’ as the frontman settles in blue and white.
“There were two or three standout performers (last season to come from lower divisions) – there always is,” Bruce said having previously referenced the likes of Huddersfield’s Sorba Thomas and Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones, signed from Boreham Wood and Tooting & Mitcham, respectively.
“They are out there, it’s unearthing them, uncovering them, and giving them a chance.
“When you see all of the money swashing around now then I definitely think he’s worth a go. When I’ve seen him he’s the one you look at and go ‘he’s got something, his raw pace and power, a trick’. I wish him the best of luck, I really do. I hope it’s a really good home for him.”
Albion boast an impressive heritage when it comes to successful lower-league signings, including the likes of club legends Cyrille Regis, Brendon Batson, Laurie Cunningham, Ronnie Allen and John Wile.
“Everybody needs a chance in life and we’ve given it,” Bruce added.
“It could be life-changing for the kid. When I saw him come to sign it was refreshing to see somebody genuinely excited, mum and dad here, partner and baby here.
“He bounced through the door, you could see genuine excitement for all the family.”