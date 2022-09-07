Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Steve Bruce hopes to have changed Brandon Thomas-Asante's life

By Lewis CoxFootballPublished: Comments

Albion boss Steve Bruce hopes he has uncovered a new Championship star having handed debut hero Brandon Thomas-Asante his chance.

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Brandon Thomas-Asante (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Last week’s recruit from Salford City came up trumps on his Baggies and Championship debut, where he emerged from the bench to snatch a vital point against promotion rivals Burnley.

Thomas-Asante, 23, was a surprise recruit given the opportunity to step up two divisions by Bruce and the manager hopes the results will be ‘life-changing’ as the frontman settles in blue and white.

“There were two or three standout performers (last season to come from lower divisions) – there always is,” Bruce said having previously referenced the likes of Huddersfield’s Sorba Thomas and Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones, signed from Boreham Wood and Tooting & Mitcham, respectively.

“They are out there, it’s unearthing them, uncovering them, and giving them a chance.

“When you see all of the money swashing around now then I definitely think he’s worth a go. When I’ve seen him he’s the one you look at and go ‘he’s got something, his raw pace and power, a trick’. I wish him the best of luck, I really do. I hope it’s a really good home for him.”

Albion boast an impressive heritage when it comes to successful lower-league signings, including the likes of club legends Cyrille Regis, Brendon Batson, Laurie Cunningham, Ronnie Allen and John Wile.

“Everybody needs a chance in life and we’ve given it,” Bruce added.

“It could be life-changing for the kid. When I saw him come to sign it was refreshing to see somebody genuinely excited, mum and dad here, partner and baby here.

“He bounced through the door, you could see genuine excitement for all the family.”

Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News