Steve Bruce hopes to have changed Brandon Thomas-Asante's life

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Last week’s recruit from Salford City came up trumps on his Baggies and Championship debut, where he emerged from the bench to snatch a vital point against promotion rivals Burnley.

Thomas-Asante, 23, was a surprise recruit given the opportunity to step up two divisions by Bruce and the manager hopes the results will be ‘life-changing’ as the frontman settles in blue and white.

“There were two or three standout performers (last season to come from lower divisions) – there always is,” Bruce said having previously referenced the likes of Huddersfield’s Sorba Thomas and Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones, signed from Boreham Wood and Tooting & Mitcham, respectively.

“They are out there, it’s unearthing them, uncovering them, and giving them a chance.

“When you see all of the money swashing around now then I definitely think he’s worth a go. When I’ve seen him he’s the one you look at and go ‘he’s got something, his raw pace and power, a trick’. I wish him the best of luck, I really do. I hope it’s a really good home for him.”

Albion boast an impressive heritage when it comes to successful lower-league signings, including the likes of club legends Cyrille Regis, Brendon Batson, Laurie Cunningham, Ronnie Allen and John Wile.

“Everybody needs a chance in life and we’ve given it,” Bruce added.

“It could be life-changing for the kid. When I saw him come to sign it was refreshing to see somebody genuinely excited, mum and dad here, partner and baby here.