Ezri Konsa: Let’s kick on from Aston Villa draw

By Matt Maher

Ezri Konsa has urged Villa to kick on as they aim for victory at rock-bottom Leicester on Saturday.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (left) and Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa

Last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City snapped a run of three straight Premier League defeats and boosted morale in the dressing room but defender Konsa insists focus has already shifted to the Foxes.

He said: “We have to push on from here. Saturday was only one game, we can’t just focus on that. It was a point, we wanted three. Hopefully next game, we get all three.”

Saturday was only the fifth time Villa have avoided defeat after conceding first under Steven Gerrard and Konsa added: “I feel throughout the years here, we do seem to drop off and find it hard to get back in the game. On Saturday we stayed together, showed a great team spirit and got the goal.”

Leicester sit bottom of the table with just one point from their opening six matches, though Villa are yet to pick up a point on their travels, having suffered three straight defeats.

