Aston Villa 1 Manchester City 1 - Player Ratings

Emi Martinez

Could he have moved his feet quicker for the De Bruyne cross? Two big saves to deny Haaland afterward.

Saves 8

Matty Cash

Forced off early with a hamstring injury. Young, his replacement, was excellent but Villa will hope the issue isn’t too serious.

Injury 5

Ezri Konsa

Lost Haaland for the goal but De Bruyne’s cross was so good there was little he could have done anyway. A much stronger performance than at Arsenal.

Strength 7

Tyrone Mings

The former skipper has enjoyed an impressive few days. Excellent at Arsenal, he was similarly strong here. Often in the right place at the right time.

Leader 8

Lucas Digne

Played his part in Villa’s defensive effort, displaying a greater physicality than in some matches this season. Didn’t get many chances to attack.

Battled 6

Douglas Luiz

Handed his second Premier League start of the season just 48 hours after missing out on a deadline day switch to Arsenal. An impressive display.

Classy 8

Boubacar Kamara

Got stuck in though if there is a common criticism of the midfielder during his first month in the Premier League, it is that he gives away a few too many fouls.

Determined 7

John McGinn

No shortage of effort from the skipper but he remains slightly out of sorts. Subbed off in the second half for the second match running.

Subdued 5

Leon Bailey

Touched the ball only five times in the first half and guilty of picking the wrong decision too often. But scored a fine goal and visibly grew in confidence afterward.

Goal 6

Ollie Watkins

Villa’s top scorer for the last two seasons looked much more like his old self. Full of running and showed strength when needed.

Revitalised 7

Jacob Ramsey

Played in a more advanced role, at times on the left of the forward trio. Quiet at times but popped up with an assist.

Busy 6

