Steven Gerrard: Criticism only making me more determined at Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard is feeling the heat after four defeats in the opening five matches ahead of this evening’s visit of champions Manchester City. But the 42-year-old insists he is enjoying the pressure.

He said: “This is not the first time criticism or mud has flown my way.

“I’ve been around the game a long time and for me, it motivates me more. It’s a time where you’re challenged and the heat and so-called pressure is on you.

“It’s time to step forward and show everyone that you can handle it, that you can cope with it and back yourself the people around you that you can get through it.

“My ambitions and my energy and thoughts for this club have not changed, they’ve only got bigger and better. People’s opinions can be changed very quickly in this game and that’s what I intend to do.”

Gerrard is confident Douglas Luiz will quickly refocus after being the subject of three rejected deadline day bids from Arsenal.

The last of those totalled £25million but Villa stood firm despite the fact the midfielder may now leave for free next summer.

Gerrard explained: “It boiled down to being a collective club decision. Obviously the timing, coming so late in the window, we felt it wasn’t the right decision.

“He continues to be an Aston Villa player. I will speak to him and I have no doubts he will reset himself to help us moving forward. I don’t see any problem.

“It’s not just Douglas. There are obviously a few other players who I assume would have liked, or had the opportunity to go elsewhere, like Morgan Sanson, or Marvelous Nakamba for example.