West Brom endure frustrating end to Deadline Day

By Jonny Drury

West Brom’s transfer window met a frustrating end as two potential loan moves for Josh Onomah and Steven Alzate failed to get over the line.

Steve Bruce (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Albion we’re set for a busy end to the window, which had already seen John Swift, Jed Wallace, Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuslu arrive earlier in the window.

Brandon Asante-Thomas also joined the club from Salford City earlier this week - but the club were preparing to do more business on the final day.

However, as it transpired only one player came through the door in the form of ex Liverpool and Crystal Palace defender Martin Kelly.

For weeks the club were looking to sign a centre forward, following the injury to Daryl Dike last month.

And on the final day they were linked with moves for Hertha Berlin’s Davie Selke. Southampton’s Theo Walcott also emerged as a potential target but cold water was quickly poured over any potential deal.

Midway through the day Fulham’s midfielder Onomah and Brighton’s Alzate then emerged as Albion targets.

On Onomah, the Express & Star understands the former England youth international completed a medical and agreed a deal.

However it has been reported that paperwork wasn’t lodged in time - with the club possibly looking to appeal the issue.

Elsewhere, it was believed a deal for Alzate had been agreed but transfer couldn’t be finalised.

It will come as a frustrating end to the club’s summer dealings, with Callum Robinson and Tom Follows departing the club on the final day, leaving the squad lighter than it was going into the day

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

