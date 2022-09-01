Notification Settings

Callum Robinson nearing West Brom exit and set for Cardiff City

By Lewis Cox

Callum Robinson is set to exit Albion for Championship rivals Cardiff City, boss Steve Bruce has confirmed.

Callum Robinson is poised to join Cardiff (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The attacker is set for a medical in south Wales to call time on what has been a difficult recent couple of months for the Republic of Ireland international.

Robinson's exit, on a permanent deal, will bring in vital funds and free up wages for Bruce to use prior to tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

The Albion boss is looking at new recruits across a number of positions across the forward line, in midfield and at the back.

Bruce said: "It looks as if he's on his way, Cardiff I think is the one that's agreed the fee.

"We always knew we had to balance the books, I wish him the best of luck if that happens. It hasn't gone so well of late for Robbo these past few weeks, but I wish him the best of luck – he's a really smashing lad and a great pro."

Robinson made 85 appearances in all competitions for Albion across his loan and permanent spells having switched from Sheffield United. He scored 17 goals.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

