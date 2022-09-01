Callum Robinson nearing West Brom exit and set for Cardiff City

Callum Robinson is poised to join Cardiff (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The attacker is set for a medical in south Wales to call time on what has been a difficult recent couple of months for the Republic of Ireland international.

Robinson's exit, on a permanent deal, will bring in vital funds and free up wages for Bruce to use prior to tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

The Albion boss is looking at new recruits across a number of positions across the forward line, in midfield and at the back.

Bruce said: "It looks as if he's on his way, Cardiff I think is the one that's agreed the fee.

"We always knew we had to balance the books, I wish him the best of luck if that happens. It hasn't gone so well of late for Robbo these past few weeks, but I wish him the best of luck – he's a really smashing lad and a great pro."