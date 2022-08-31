West Brom keen on Salford forward Brandon Thomas-Asante

Salford City's Brandon Thomas-Asante scores his teams first goal past Leeds United U21's Jeremiah Mullen during the Papa John's Trophy Northern Group B match at Moor Lane, Salford. Picture date: Tuesday November 2, 2021..

It is understood the Baggies are eyeing a £500,000 swoop for the 23-year-old forward, who has been in good scoring form in League Two of late.

Thomas-Asante, who is Milton Keynes-born and began his career with his hometown Dons, has five goals in seven games for Salford this term.

He scored 13 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions last season and amassed more than 100 league appearances for the Manchester United Class of ‘92-backed Ammies.

It was also reported Championship rivals Blues were keen on the forward’s services.

Albion have been busy sounding out numerous forward targets in recent weeks since the hammer blow of losing Daryl Dike to injury.

Villa duo Keinan Davis and Cameron Archer have been linked, but the former joined Watford and Archer is still with Steven Gerrard’s squad.

Albion included Kenneth Zohore in a competitive matchday squad for the first time this season against Wigan last night.

Bruce has previously said Zohore was free to leave The Hawthorns after an ill-fated spell in the Black Country.

It is also believed Albion are looking to add another central midfielder to their squad.

They were interested in Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri before the highly-rated 19-year-old opted to join Birmingham City.

Matty Phillips was back in Albion’s squad after illness at Wigan tonight - but there was no place for fellow attacker Callum Robinson.

The Baggies went on to draw for a fifth time in seven Championship fixtures this season on a miserable night at the DW Stadium.

Bruce’s men once again fell behind and gave themselves a mountain to climb after a poor mistake by Semi Ajayi, who limped off injured shortly after.