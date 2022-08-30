Jed Wallace calls for early West Brom goals

: Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 2-2 (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Steve Bruce’s side head to newly-promoted Wigan in the Championship tonight looking to kick the habit of falling behind this season.

The Baggies have conceded first in six of eight games in all competitions, taking the lead just once – in their sole league victory, 5-2 against Hull.

And new recruit Wallace, Saturday’s two-goal hero in the 2-2 draw at Huddersfield, believes taking the lead will make all the difference for his side.

Wallace said when asked about fighting back: “We’ve done that a lot this year, I think it’s only in one game we’ve scored first.

“You can look at that two ways. One we need to start scoring first, I think that’s going to be a big factor in our season. If we can score first then teams have to come out rather than sit in, with the quality we have on the transition I think that will really tell, as we ended up putting five past Hull.

“We’ve started games well, Saturday was probably the first we’ve started poorly. There’s a lot of positives, I just hope performances stay the same and results will turn.”

Winger Wallace, 28, feels Albion are due a slice of good fortune as they look to kick-start their season.

“I don’t want to stand here and talk about luck but things aren’t typically going our way at the moment,” he added. “But that’s also down to us, we missed a lot of good opportunities.

“Sarr’s scored from the halfway line (for Watford) and the lad on Saturday put it in the top corner from 30 yards.

“Sometimes when you’re not on the best run those little things go against us. But we keep working hard.

“The message to the fans is that if the performances stay the same they keep backing us. It was a great following at Blackburn, a great following on Saturday and we got applauded off both games because they can see the effort we’re putting in.