Ezri Konsa rallies round Aston Villa troops

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy

Villa head to the Emirates Stadium tomorrow night sitting 15th in the table after losing three of their opening four matches.

Steven Gerrard’s team were booed off following Sunday’s 1-0 loss to West Ham and defender Konsa said: “We have to keep our heads up. We have another important game on Wednesday.

“The only thing we can do is go back on the training pitch, regroup and try and get the victory.

“It is tough but I hope our fans can stick behind us and I hope we can get through this. I am sure we will get over this.”

The Gunners boast the top flight’s only remaining 100 per cent record having won all four of their matches. Villa are assessing the fitness of Philippe Coutinho after he was forced off against West Ham with cramp.

Gerrard said: “I don’t think it is a (serious) injury. He got a contact and the area he got a contact cramped up.

“We’ll check him and it wouldn’t surprise me if he was available (for Arsenal).”

Villa have failed to score in two of their matches and the boss added: I do believe we have the quality players, I believe we have the talent there.