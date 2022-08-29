Huddersfield 2 West Brom 2 - Player Ratings

Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2 (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

David Button

Could surely do nothing about Anjorin’s stunning opener from distance. Might have got near the second near-post finish.

Beaten 5

Darnell Furlong

Conceded corner under little pressure which led to first. Struggled to influence game going forward and Terriers had joy down flanks.

Opener 6

Semi Ajayi

The better of Albion’s backline but still only had an OK afternoon as most back there struggled. Some cool defending. Might have got across better for second.

Did OK 6

Dara O’Shea

Really off colour from the Baggies captain. Dreadful mistake for second goal and a few missed passes and pieces of control.

Struggled 5

Conor Townsend

Improved as the contest went on but found wanting for Huddersfield’s second. Hosts had joy down their right side.

Caught out 5

Jayson Molumby

All too often out of position as Albion’s midfield were easily bypassed. Very poor backpass led to hosts’ second.

Erratic 5

Okay Yokuslu

Struggled from start to finish on a day he looked off the pace. Anjorin burst past him all too easily. Countless poor passes.

Off-day 5

Jed Wallace

Opened his account with a good finish and second was a fine volley. Some good crosses, he did most things very well. Biggest threat.

Star man 7

John Swift

Impressed with some typically intricate play and close control, as well as use of the ball. Needed to get a shot away on one or two occasions.

Creative 6

Grady Diangana

Quieter than recent games but still very good. Fine assist for first and went closest of anyone to a winner with fierce volley.

Lively 6

Karlan Grant

Generally quiet and not involved but two big chances fell his way and Nicholls made saves on both occasions. Needs to be lethal.

Denied 6

Substitutes