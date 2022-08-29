Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1 - Player Ratings

Emi Martinez
Like Fabianksi, had precious few saves to make. The only difference was he did have to pick the ball out of the net after being beaten.
Blameless 6
Matty Cash
Solid enough defensively, combining with Digne to deny Bowen. But didn’t offer a huge amount going forward.
Subdued 5
Ezri Konsa
Looked far more like his former self after a rocky end to the season. Seriously unlucky with the deflection for the goal.
Misfortune 6
Calum Chambers
Barring a couple of nervy moments, this was a solid performance from the centre-back, who might well get another chance at Arsenal.
Solid 6
Lucas Digne
A stronger performance defensively from the left-back following an iffy display at Palace a week previously. Delivery a disappointment.
Mixed 6
Douglas Luiz
The Brazilian was neat enough in possession and looked to keep things moving. Villa lost some control when he was taken off.
Bright 6
Boubacar Kamara
Did a good job of winning the ball back in the first half. Still getting up to speed in the Premier League. Booked late on.
Worker 6
John McGinn
Looked better than in previous weeks during the first half when he won possession for his team, but his final ball was lacking.
Better 6
Philippe Coutinho
Started brightly but faded as the match went on. Taken off just past the hour mark with a knock, the same as the previous home match.
Unconvincing 5
Ollie Watkins
Had Villa’s first effort of the afternoon with a shot which hit Kurt Zouma and flew wide of the near post. Struggled to get into the game.
Shackled 5
Danny Ings
Some nice touches at times but another player who struggled to make an impact on the match. Lacked service as Villa searched for answers in attack.
Starved 5
substitutes
Emi Buendia 5 (for Coutinho, 66), Jacob Ramsey 5 (for Luiz, 66), Leon Bailey (for Ings, 78), Cameron Archer (for McGinn 90+1). Subs not used: Young, Augustinsson, Nakamba, Iroegbunam, Olsen (gk).