Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Steven Gerrard keen for Aston Villa follow up win

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Steven Gerrard has challenged Villa to build on the confidence from their Carabao Cup win at Bolton when they host West Ham on Sunday.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Gerrard described the visit of the Hammers as a “huge” game for a Villa team who have lost two of their first three Premier League matches.

The boss named a strong team for Tuesday’s cup triumph and believes the result, albeit against League One opposition, will have boosted belief.

He said: “We challenged the players to go through in the cup and put themselves in the best possible place going into West Ham. It is a huge game for us now and we can go in there with a bit more confidence.

“We are at home, will have our fans behind us and if we manage to achieve what we want to achieve, it will settle a few things down.”

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News