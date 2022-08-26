Steven Gerrard keen for Aston Villa follow up win

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Gerrard described the visit of the Hammers as a “huge” game for a Villa team who have lost two of their first three Premier League matches.

The boss named a strong team for Tuesday’s cup triumph and believes the result, albeit against League One opposition, will have boosted belief.

He said: “We challenged the players to go through in the cup and put themselves in the best possible place going into West Ham. It is a huge game for us now and we can go in there with a bit more confidence.