Wrexham set to welcome world with documentary release

Welcome to Wrexham, which follows the Hollywood duo’s takeover of the Red Dragons, is launched tomorrow. The duo were in the stands for Wrexham’s 5-0 triumph over Maidstone United on Saturday and Deadpool star Reynolds said: “I think there’s a sense that we caught as much as possible, the spirit of this community and this club, and what it means to them. It’s pretty evident in the show and I’m excited for folks to see it. I’m excited for people to be introduced to Wrexham all over the world – certainly, we want people in Wrexham to see the show, but for people to be watching this in Canada, where I’m from, of Philly, it’s pretty remarkable.”