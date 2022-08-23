Notification Settings

Wrexham set to welcome world with documentary release

FootballPublished:

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are excited for fans to see their documentary.

Undated TV still from Welcome To Wrexham. Pictured: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/FX Networks. All Rights Reserved. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews.
Welcome to Wrexham, which follows the Hollywood duo’s takeover of the Red Dragons, is launched tomorrow. The duo were in the stands for Wrexham’s 5-0 triumph over Maidstone United on Saturday and Deadpool star Reynolds said: “I think there’s a sense that we caught as much as possible, the spirit of this community and this club, and what it means to them. It’s pretty evident in the show and I’m excited for folks to see it. I’m excited for people to be introduced to Wrexham all over the world – certainly, we want people in Wrexham to see the show, but for people to be watching this in Canada, where I’m from, of Philly, it’s pretty remarkable.”

McElhenney added: “I’m really proud of the show and think it turned out great. I think it’s exciting, I think it’s emotional, I think it’s really funny, but the beating heart at the centre of it is the town. I hope, more than anything, that the town watches and enjoys it as much as we do.”

