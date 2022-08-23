Notification Settings

Steven Gerrard keen to add defender to Aston Villa as Kortney Hause departs on loan

Villa’s priority is signing a defender before next week’s transfer deadline after pulling out of a £25million deal for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr.

Aston Villa's Kortney Hause celebrates after scoring during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..
The Senegal international appeared on course to become the club’s sixth arrival of the transfer window but a final agreement between the clubs and the player could not be reached, with Villa now turning their attentions elsewhere.

Kortney Hause has joined Watford on a season-long loan, a move which leaves Villa with just three fit senior centre-backs. Southampton’s Jan Bednarek is on their list of targets to plug the gap left by the loss of Diego Carlos to serious injury, while a midfielder is also desired by boss Steven Gerrard.

Winger Bertrand Traore yesterday completed his season-long loan switch to Istanbul Basaksehir.

