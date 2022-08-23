Carabao Cup Preview: Derby v West Brom - Youngsters get a chance to shine again

Reyes Cleary of West Bromwich Albion shoots during the Carabao Cup First Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United at The Hawthorns on August 11, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Pride Park, home of one of last season’s relegated Championship outfits in Derby County, is tonight’s base in the second round of the competition.

Albion have not been beyond the second round of the League Cup since 2018/19.

Baggies fans will seldom shun the prospect of a run in any of the cup competitions. The Carabao Cup is always going to find itself bottom of a list of priorities – hence 10 changes made by Steve Bruce for the previous tie over Sheffield United.

This season, given Albion’s requirement to push for promotion to the Premier League and the condensed schedule due to the World Cup break in November, is one where managers could probably do without additional fixtures stretching their squad further to the limit.

Still, the Baggies boss will not turn his nose up at the opportunity to build on Saturday’s impressive Championship triumph with another victory.

A will to progress to round three will not, however, see Bruce risk the fitness of any of his first-choice league options.

Asked about what sort of side will take to the pitch against the League One Rams, Bruce said: “One hundred per cent (there will be changes). Young, we’ll have a few young.

“We’ll look at Reach, Phillips, Robinson, all of those will play. We’ll do exactly the same as the last time. We might have to bring another youngster, we’ll see.”

Adam Reach, Matty Phillips and Callum Robinson were among those to feature against the Blades as the Baggies gave, for the most part, an impressive display given wholesale changes. They deserved to win against a United side with fewer alterations.

The trio have entered as regular substitutes in the Championship and these ties do provide an ideal opportunity to keep them active and motivated with regular gametime.

The Baggies will come unstuck with injuries and suspensions in their league campaign, and squad players are likely to play a vital part. Albion held their breath in the last round as, having emerged from the bench to score the winner, Karlan Grant hobbled off clutching his back.

Goalkeeper Alex Palmer, vice-captain Kyle Bartley, the versatile Taylor Gardner-Hickman and youngsters Zac Ashworth, at left-back, and striker Reyes Cleary are both set for another start having impressed last time out.

Bruce started Okay Yokuslu and Alex Mowatt as a midfield pairing against Sheffield United. The former was building up fitness and will surely not be risked this time around, while the latter has since joined Middlesbrough on loan.