West Brom boss Steve Bruce: Dara O'Shea has captain 'written all over him'

Dara O'Shea of West Bromwich Albion wearing the captains armband during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Hull City at The Hawthorns on August 20, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Defender O’Shea, who is just 23, led the troops to a convincing 5-2 victory as the Baggies recorded their first Championship win of the season over previously unbeaten Hull.

The Republic of Ireland international was named skipper after Jake Livermore dropped to the bench against the Tigers. O’Shea completed the scoring on a day Bruce’s side clicked into gear as an attacking force.

“Well, since I walked in the door I’ve said he’s the future captain,” Bruce said. “The way he is, every day, the way he trains.

“He was recovering from a broken leg when I came in, he was absolutely unbelievable at his rehabilitation and he’s determined to play.

“He’s got captain written all over him, he’s a leader and it’s good to see him (as captain), he thoroughly deserved it.”

The boss added: “(He’s got) A bit of everything, absolutely.

“There were a few eyebrows raised, but not amongst the squad, because he shows it.

“It was a proud moment for him, I’m sure he was delighted.”

Asked if he sees any of himself as a player in O’Shea, Bruce, 61, laughed: “It was that long ago I can’t remember! He wants to win, so we’ve got something in common.”

O’Shea revealed the manager had no specific instructions after handing him the armband ahead of kick-off.

“I’m very proud, the important thing was getting the win after the run of form we’ve been on,” he said. “We’ve been playing well but just haven’t been able to get those three points, But it was great to captain the team for the first time, especially after coming through the academy.

“Just in a meeting before the game in the changing room. I arrived here and found out, so that was nice. It was a bit of a surprise, but I was happy to see it.“