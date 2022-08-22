Steve Gerrard sure Aaton Villa consistency will come

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard reacts following the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday August 20, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Palace. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The boss described Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace as a “big step backwards” for his team, who have lost two of their opening three Premier League fixtures.

Gerrard remains confident Villa can improve quickly and said: “I have full belief in all these players. I have belief in myself and my staff we can find this consistency.

“I see (hurt) and I see frustration. I am trying to help them in every department for these feelings to be less and less.

“When we get there we will be more consistent and we will be happier. But there is still a lot of work to do, for sure.”

Villa were given the perfect start when Ollie Watkins fired them in front inside five minutes but were quickly pegged back by Wilfried Zaha, who then put Palace ahead shortly before the hour mark after the hosts were awarded a controversial penalty.

Substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta then netted with his first touch to end any chance of a comeback.

Villa have won just two of their last 14 matches, dating back to March.

Gerrard said: “The challenge for us as a group is it has to become a habit. It has to become a daily thing. We can’t be a team one week and then have so many problems a week after. The players need to hang on to all the words and information. We all need to pull together to find this consistency.