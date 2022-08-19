Notification Settings

Besiktas linked to Aston Villa’s Morgan Sanson

By Matt Maher

Besiktas have emerged as strong suitors for out-of-favour Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson.

Morgan Sanson

The 28-year-old is yet to feature in a matchday squad this season and could leave before the September 1 transfer deadline.

Reports in Turkey claim Besiktas have made the offer of a loan with an option to buy for a player who has struggled to settle at Villa since joining in a £14million deal from Marseille in January, 2021.

Sanson has made only 19 Premier League starts, his progress hindered by injury, illness and the emergence of Jacob Ramsey.

Villa want to trim their squad before the window closes with Anwar El Ghazi, Bertrand Traore and Marvelous Nakamba all being made available should the right offer arrive.

Midfielder Douglas Luiz is expected to sign a new contract.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

