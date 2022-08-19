Aston Villa’s Diego Carlos will return this season says Steven Gerrard

Diego Carlos

The defender sustained the devastating injury in the 2-1 win over Everton and there were fears his season could be over, after only signing with the club this summer.

But Gerrard has said the centre-back will still play a ‘big chunk’ of the season.

He said: “Diego had surgery yesterday in London, told the surgeon is happy. It was a success.

“Now it’s important the rehabilitation goes well. We’ll give him every bit of support.

“He’s moved on and processed it., He’s in a positive place. That shows the character and mental strength of the player we’re dealing with. He’ll come back stronger.

“It’s a huge setback and a blow. He’ll play again this season, we’re extremely confident of that.

“We can’t put a time frame on this injury. The surgery on the Achilles area is straight forward and the important bit is how the rehab goes.

“For sure he’ll still have a big chunk of the season to play, but we won’t put a month on it as it sets unnecessary pressure on the medical department, which we don’t need right now.”

The injury could mean Villa dip into the market for cover in defence.

But Gerrard is still pleased with his options and will not be forced into a move.

He added: “We’re having discussions, myself Johan and Christian are discussing certain situations and possibilities.

“I don’t think we’re in any crazy rush or panic in that area, we’ve got three fully fit who are ready to go and Kortney Hause is now back with the group, he’s done the last couple of days of training albeit partial.

“We’ve got some big talents brewing in the academy as well, all these things are on the table and up for discussion but it’s certainly a possibility because I do like four centre halves in that area, I don’t want to have one, two, three and four. I have two in each position so it’s something we’re analysing.

“And the reason we’re analysing it is because of Kortney’s situation and we want to be respectful to him, he’s made it quite clear he would like to go out and play regular football. All these things are on the table and up for discussions.”

When asked if Villa will keep Hause if there are no incomings, Gerrard said: “We’ll do what’s right for Aston Villa and I’ll make decisions from there. But I want to try and make players happy and try and be respectful to every individual and the priority is to make the squad as strong as we possibly can moving forward.