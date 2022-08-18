Danny Ings: Too early to set Aston Villa targets

Aston Villa's Danny Ings (right) celebrates

Villa head to Crystal Palace on Saturday aiming to follow up last weekend’s 2-1 win over Everton.

Boss Steven Gerrard has made clear his desire to improve on last season’s 14th-place, with a top half finish thought to be the aim.

But Ings, who opened his account for the campaign against the Toffees, believes it is important Villa do not look too far ahead and instead concentrate on each match as it comes.

He said: “I think it is a little bit early to look at where we are going to end up.

“Week-to-week football is very much up and down. You saw that at Bournemouth with our performance (on the opening day), which wasn’t anywhere near good enough.