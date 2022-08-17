Notification Settings

West Brom striker blow as Liam Delap set for Stoke

By Nathan JudahFootballPublished: Comments

West Brom and Liam Delap appeared a match made in heaven following the injury to Daryl Dike, but the Manchester City striker is now set to sign a season-long loan at Stoke City.

Liam Delap

Steve Bruce had made the young forward a huge priority, but the Baggies faced huge competition from up to ten other clubs for his signature.

Albion are back in the transfer market for a striker - after £7 million January signing Dike suffered another injury set back and faces at least two months on the sidelines with a thigh tear.

But Delap is now set for a medical at Stoke after City rejected a reported £15m permanent bid for the striker from Southampton.

Liam's father Rory has many ties with Stoke following his playing days and it comes as not surprise that the 19-year-old is now heading to the Bet365 stadium.

Albion's striker search continues with the club desperate to kick-start their season with play-offs the minimum target.

The transfer window closes on September 1 at 11pm.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

