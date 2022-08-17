Brotherly love to support Daryl Dike

Daryl Dike (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Dike signed for the Baggies in January for £7million but just weeks into his four-and-a-half year contract he suffered a hamstring injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

He netted twice in pre-season and came off the bench as a second half substitute in the draw with Middlesbrough but last week it was revealed he suffered a thigh tear which is set to rule him out for another two months.

Asked about the striker ahead of tonight’s clash with Cardiff tonight, boss Steve Bruce said: “He’s on the floor as you can imagine.

“He is absolutely devastated, as you would be. We have to look after his well being and we’ve got to try to help him. Let’s hope he gets over it, which he will. We’ll get back on the bike with him and hope he stays fit for a while.

“His brother is coming over from America – that will give him a hand for the next week or so. Then it’ll be two weeks, so his rehab starts.

“We have to let his body settle down at the minute but it is a horrible conundrum we face.”

Another striker on Albion’s fans’ lips at the moment is Reyes Cleary after the youngster was handed his first start against Sheffield United in the Carabao Cuo.

The forward, who last season was linked with a number of moves away from the club before penning his first professional deal earlier this month, travelled with the Albion squad to Blackburn on Sunday alongside fellow youngster Zac Ashworth.

Neither were named in the match day squad but Bruce admitted that with the club’s current striking situation – Cleary could soon be presented with another opportunity.

Bruce added: “The young kid has scored a lot of goals, he is a number nine, he’s young and at the moment that is what we have got in forward areas. He is in and around it, which is an opportunity for him. He didn’t do himself any harm against Sheffield United, he could have scored.

“But it is a big jump for him because of how old he is, it is a big jump - but he has got something, he’s a good finisher the kid.