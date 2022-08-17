Notification Settings

Aston Villa loan search to replace Diego Carlos

Villa are likely to explore the loan market to strengthen their defensive resources in the wake of Diego Carlos’s injury.

Diego Carlos ruptured his Achilles tendon
The £26million defender is expected to be sidelined for up to nine months after undergoing surgery on a ruptured Achilles sustained in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Everton.

His loss for what could effectively be the entire season is a serious blow to Steven Gerrard and will alter Villa’s approach to the remainder of the transfer window.

Gerrard still has Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa and Calum Chambers to call on at centre half, while midfield signing Boubacar Kamara can deputise in the position if required.

Kortney Hause, who has now returned to training after undergoing minor surgery during the summer, is a long-term target for Watford and could move to Vicarage Road before the window closes on September 1. Villa travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

