Aston Villa sweating on Diego Carlos fitness after ankle injury

By Matt Maher

Villa could be forced to rethink plans for the remainder of the transfer window depending on the severity of the ankle injury suffered by Diego Carlos.

Aston Villa's Diego Carlos

The Brazilian defender was forced off late in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Everton with boss Steven Gerrard admitting he was “extremely worried” as the club awaited results of an MRI scan.

Carlos is Villa’s most expensive recruit of the window so far, joining in a £26million switch from Sevilla and his signing was a major part of Gerrard’s plan to strengthen the spine of his team.

The Villa boss was still targeting another midfielder before this month’s deadline but any extended absence for Carlos could see that strategy change.

Gerrard explained: “We will have to wait and see what the outcome of Diego’s injury is. I am extremely worried about that situation.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

