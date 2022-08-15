Notification Settings

Aston Villa dealt major as Diego Carlos ruptures Achilles tendon

By Jonny Drury

Aston Villa's £26 million summer signing Diego Carlos is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the win over Everton.

Diego Carlos celebrating with Emi Buendia
Carlos, signed this summer from Sevilla, went down late in the victory at Villa Park - with boss Steven Gerrard admitting he was 'extremely worried' as the club waited for the MRI scan results.

Now Villa have confirmed the injury - with Carlos now set to undergo surgery followed by a rehabilitation programme.

A club statement read: "Aston Villa can confirm Diego Carlos has ruptured his Achilles’ tendon.

"The player sustained the injury during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Everton. The player will require surgery and will then begin his rehabilitation programme."

Carlos has so far been Villa's most expensive recruit of the summer and his signing was a major part of Gerrard’s plan to strengthen the spine of his team.

The Villa boss was still targeting another midfielder before this month’s deadline but Carlos' extended absense could see that strategy change.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

