Aston Villa hopeful of new Douglas Luiz deal

By Matt Maher

Villa are increasingly hopeful of convincing Douglas Luiz to sign a new contract.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz

The Brazilian’s future has been under the spotlight this summer with his current deal due to expire at the end of this season but it is expected he will commit his future to the club. Reports have claimed the midfielder will sign a three-year contract in the next few weeks.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard would like to add another midfielder to his ranks before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, though the clubs focus for the moment is on moving fringe players out of the door.

Anwar El Ghazi, Frederic Guilbert and Bertrand Traore are among those deemed surplus to requirements.

Watford are keeping tabs on Keinan Davis, with the Hornets also considering a possible loan move for Kortney Hause following his recovery from knee surgery.

