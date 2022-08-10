Aston Villa Women sign Lionesses’ Euros winner Daly

England's Rachel Daly, Ellen White and Millie Bright celebrate winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final

The versatile Lioness played left-back in Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022-winning side but can also play higher up the pitch, with Villa manager Carla Ward intending to use her talents up front.

Harrogate-born Daly, 30, makes her return to England after playing for the Houston Dash in America’s NWSL, with previous spells at Leeds, Lincoln Ladies and West Ham.

Ward said: “This is a big signing for us and one we’ve worked hard on completing. Rachel is a top forward and a proven goalscorer.

“Having performed admirably at full-back this summer, she showed us that she is a player you simply need in your team. But for us, she is a forward and we can’t wait to see her scoring goals.”

Daly said joining Villa was a ‘big decision’ after a long period in the US, stating: “I’ve been away from home now for 10 years and for me family is an important thing.

“I had a tough year with family and being away from them so it was a big decision to come home and I spoke to a few clubs along the journey and it felt right to sign for Villa.

“The journey that the club is on is one that I want to be part of.”

Asked how excited she was ahead of the new Women’s Super League season, Daly said: “Massively, I think women’s football in England now is taking off, as it should do, albeit taking a little but longer than it should have.