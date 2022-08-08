Notification Settings

Director of Medical Tony Strudwick one of West Brom's 'best summer signings'

By Lewis Cox

Steve Bruce has hailed new Albion medical director Tony Strudwick as one of his best signings of the summer.

Tony Strudwick
Tony Strudwick

Strudwick arrived at The Hawthorns in July with an extremely impressive CV in football, in which he is held in high esteem nationwide.

He checked in after a season at Arsenal but also spent more than 10 years working at Manchester United, many under Sir Alex Ferguson – where he was also a first-team coach – and has also been involved with the English and Welsh national set-ups, among others.

Bruce, who alongside Strudwick and his backroom staff are preparing for tonight's first home game against Watford, labelled Albion's new head of medical as 'the real deal'.

"I have to say over all of the signings we got over the summer, Tony is as good as I've seen in a long, long time," said Bruce, who worked with Strudwick briefly at Sheffield Wednesday in 2019, before the manager departed Hillsborough for Newcastle. "I know he did Man U for 10 or 12 years.

"It's just everything, the way he is, conducts himself, the presentation, the whole thing is the real deal.

"Unfortunately (at Sheffield Wednesday) I took him in and left after four weeks, which he wasn't very happy about as you can imagine.

"He's a huge part, to have somebody as good as that in the club is terrific."

Strudwick will be part of Bruce's backroom staff in the dugout on matchdays. The boss added: "He's going to be the head of the whole medical department which is a huge thing these days, massive."

The medical chief's arrival was part of a new three-pronged 'football board', as recently first revealed by chief executive Ron Gourlay.

As well as a director of medical, it will consist of director of football administration and director of football operations, the latter which is akin to technical director role. The other two roles remain unfilled.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

