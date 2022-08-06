Steven Gerrard backs Aston Villa to cut out their inconsistency

Villa manager Steven Gerrard

After an initial upturn in results following Gerrard’s autumn appointment, Villa slumped in the second half of last term and eventually finished 14th.

Villa have signed Philippe Coutinho on a permanent basis and added Boubacar Kamara, Diego Carlos and Ludwig Augustinsson to their squad and Gerrard is looking upwards. “We’re very much looking forward and trying to improve our league position and finish in the top half, we want to have positive cup runs as well,” Gerrard said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the opener at Bournemouth.

“We want to try and make our fans happy. We’ve had a smooth pre-season, the application has been superb but now it’s for real.

“I’m confident that we can improve on our inconsistencies last season, that’s the most important thing for me.” Gerrard has a doubt over Emiliano Buendia ahead of the trip to the south coast.

The Argentina international picked up a thigh injury in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Fulham, but he returned to training on Thursday and will be assessed.

“He trained for the first time yesterday (Thursday) for the first time in a week,” Gerrard said.

“He got an injury in the behind-closed-doors game with Fulham which was disappointing because he was in a right positive place off the back of the Australian tour. I’m hoping he’s had no feelings from yesterday’s session because he trained with the group. We’ll analyse that situation tomorrow (Saturday). But, yeah, he’s had a minor setback from his pre-season preparation.”