Hannah Hampton's relief at Euro victory

Hannah Hampton England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton

Villa women goalkeeper Hampton, who attended Kingsmead School, in Hednesford, and Erasmus Darwin Academy, in Chasetown, as a teenager was on the substitutes’ bench for the dramatic final on Sunday evening.

And the 21-year-old described the experience as ‘absolutely horrible’ until the final whistle meant the Lionesses were crowned European champions.

Speaking after England’s extra-time winner brought football home after 56 years of hurt, she admitted the game had been a tough watch.

“It was horrible, absolutely horrible,” she said.

“I think I experienced every emotion possible and I do not want to experience it again.

“If we could make the next time we win much easier, it’d be greatly appreciated.”

Hampton, who joined Villa last year from Second City rivals Birmingham, the shot-stopper hailed the improvement in the women’s game and women’s goalkeeping in particular. Asked if perceptions of women’s goalkeeping were changing, she added: “Absolutely, it’s not just (England No.1) Mary (Earps).

“If you look at this tournament, you’ve got Daphne van Domselaar from the Netherlands and (France’s)Pauline Peyraud- Magnin…oh my days!