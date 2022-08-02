Notification Settings

Cameron Archer on target to be part of Aston Villa first-team squad

By Russell Youll

Cameron Archer is set to stay at Villa for the upcoming season, boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed.

Aston Villas Cameron Archer running through midfield in there Premier League 2 fixture VS West Bromwich Albion U23's.
The 20-year-old has impressed the Villa boss in pre-season, scoring in friendlies against Walsall and Brisbane Roar.

The Walsall-born striker had a breakthrough season on loan with Preston last season, where he scored seven goals in 20 appearances for the Whites.

He has also found the net four times in five senior appearances for the claret and blues, including a hat-trick on his senior debut in the 6-0 thrashing of Barrow in last season’s Carabao Cup.

The youngster had been linked with several other potential loan suitors over the summer, including Albion, Rangers, Watford and Sunderland.

However, Gerrard has confirmed he will be part of his Premier League squad ahead of the season opener Saturday.

Gerrard said in an interview with the Premier League: “We’ve made a decision with Cameron Archer that he’ll be staying in the door.

“He will be part of the first-team group and needs to be ready when called upon to contribute to the team.”

Meanwhile, Bournemouth – Villa’s opponents on Saturday – have been linked with a move for defender Kortney Hause.

Earlier this year, the former Wolves man signed a contract extension at Villa until 2025.

