Aston Villa agree deal with Chelsea for teenager Carney Chukwuemeka

Football

Chelsea have agreed a deal for Villa teenager Carney Chukwuemeka.

Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka (left) battles with Liverpool's James Norris and Luca Stephenson during the FA Youth Cup Final at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Monday May 24, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Youth Cup. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..
The 18-year-old midfielder had been frozen out by manager Steven Gerrard after refusing to sign an extension to his contract which expires next summer.

Gerrard left the midfielder out of the club’s pre-season tour of Australia and he has been training with the under-23s. Gerard was understood to have put a £20million price tag on the player.

“Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka,” said a Villa statement. “The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical.”

Chukwuemeka, who turns 19 in October, made his first-team debut in May 2021 and last season made 13 appearances but has made just two Premier League starts.

