'Thank you for making a nation proud': Midlands football clubs hail Lionesses

Football clubs around the West Midlands and Shropshire have joined the chorus of delight as England's women beat Germany 2-1 in a thrilling Euro 2022 final at Wembley that went into extra time.

Image posted online by @Lionesses
Wolves tweeted: "A remarkable and inspirational achievement! Thank you for making a nation proud, @Lionesses."

West Bromwich Albion posted: "Inspirational. Worthy champions. Get in there, @Lionesses"

Aston Villa Women said: "HISTORY! Congratulations to @hannahhampton_ & the @Lionesses - #WEURO2022 champions!"

Villa also tweeted: "European Champions. Congratulations on an achievement that will live forever, @hannahhampton_ and the @Lionesses!"

AFC Telford's post was to the point: "Congratulations @Lionesses. Champions"

Kidderminster Harriers tweeted: "What an incredible achievement! History makers! Congratulations, @Lionesses!"

Birmingham City posted: "They’ve done it! Congratulations, @Lionesses!"

Halesowen Town added to the plaudits with : "It's home, congratulations @Lionesses #EuroChampions #England󠁧"

