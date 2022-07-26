Notification Settings

Forgotten Aston Villa man Wesley can earn himself a move

By Matt Maher

Forgotten man Wesley could make a permanent Villa exit next summer if he fires loan club Levante to promotion.

Aston Villa's Wesley (right) warming up before during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Michael Steele/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The deal which has seen the Brazilian striker join the Spanish Second Division outfit for the season includes an option to buy, for a fee of around £9million, should they successfully regain top flight status.

Wesley, 25, is looking to rebuild a career which has stalled alarmingly since he suffered a serious knee injury playing for Villa against Burnley in January, 2020, which kept him sidelined for 15 months.

The forward had become the club’s then record signing when he joined for £21million from Club Brugge in 2019 but has made just three substitute appearances for Villa since returning from injury, spending last season on loan at Brugge and then back in Brazil with Internacional.

He has two years remaining on his Villa Park contract.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

