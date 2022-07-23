No disrespect! Preston boss Ryan Lowe backtracks on West Brom's Callim Robinson comments

Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion on July 4, 2022 in Lagos, Portugal. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Speaking earlier this month, Lowe confirmed he is keen for Robinson to make a return to Deepdale this summer – with the forward having previously enjoyed three successful spells with the club.

When asked about those comments, Baggies boss Steve Bruce told North End to ‘put their money where their mouth is’ with Albion having yet to receive an acceptable offer for the 27-year-old.

The Baggies are understood to be willing to listen to offers for Robinson as they look to get players out before making further additions.

Lowe, though, said he never intended for his comments to be disrespectful towards Bruce or Albion.

“Well, I read Steve Bruce’s comments and I felt a bit disrespectful,” Lowe said.

“It probably got worded a bit differently (to him) and without talking about other players, who wouldn’t be interested in a Callum Robinson?

“As I have said before. I will just say what I said last time, because unfortunately I have to respect that he’s West Brom’s player.

“That is all I can say on it and if there’s any change I am sure you will know.

“I don’t ever want to disrespect Steve Bruce and West Brom, because he is a fantastic bloke.”

Lowe has previously confirmed he is in the market for two forwards before the transfer window closes.

Alongside Robinson, he is also keen to take Cameron Archer back to Lancashire – with the Villa man having scored seven goals in 20 appearances during a loan spell at Deepdale last season.

Albion are also interested in signing Archer on loan but Steven Gerrard has hinted he could stay at Villa Park.

Speaking earlier this week, though, Archer revealed a decision on his short-term future is likely to be made next week.

Archer said: “He (Gerrard) said at the start he would let me know whether I will be going on loan or not at the end of the Australia tour.

“I’m going to do my best to impress him.

“Obviously, I would prefer to play here but whether I need to go out on loan to play games because that is what young players need, we will see.”

According to some reports, as many as 10 Championship clubs have expressed an interest in taking Archer on loan.