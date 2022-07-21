Steven Gerrard wants to trim 'bloated' Aston Villa squad

Villa have signed five senior players this summer and while Gerrard is keen to add another midfielder, the primary focus is on moving players out.
Matt Targett and Trezeguet were sold to Newcastle and Trabzonspor respectively and the club will listen to offers for other fringe players. Gerrard said: “The squad’s bloated at the moment in terms of numbers.
“We need to make decisions and get people to places where they’re going to play regular football because, otherwise, they’re not going to get much. We’ve been open and honest with those individuals.”
Wesley, the club’s former record signing, is joining Spanish Second Division club Levante on loan having cut short a stint at Brazilian outfit Internacional.