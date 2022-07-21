Steven Gerrard wants to trim 'bloated' Aston Villa squad

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard after the final whistle following the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday May 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Villa have signed five senior players this summer and while Gerrard is keen to add another midfielder, the primary focus is on moving players out.

Matt Targett and Trezeguet were sold to Newcastle and Trabzonspor respectively and the club will listen to offers for other fringe players. Gerrard said: “The squad’s bloated at the moment in terms of numbers.

“We need to make decisions and get people to places where they’re going to play regular football because, otherwise, they’re not going to get much. We’ve been open and honest with those individuals.”